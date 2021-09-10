The family of a 34-year-old domestic abuse victim have received a public apology following failings by police both before and after her death.

The body of Suzanne Van Hagen, from Birmingham, was found along with her partner's John Worton, by her nine-year-old daughter in February 2013.

Prior to her death, incidents of domestic abuse were reported to West Midlands Police, yet no effective action was taken to protect her.

During the subsequent investigation into her death, the force said it believed her death was an accidental overdose.

Her family have fought for more than eight years to get to the truth and spoke exclusively to BBC Correspondent Sian Lloyd.

Information and support on domestic abuse can be found here.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk