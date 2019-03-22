BBC News

PC borrows bike to catch suspect in Birmingham park

Police bodycam footage has been released of an officer borrowing a bike to chase down a suspect across a park in Birmingham

PC Tom Harris spotted a suspect across the park on Hob Moor Road while out on a domestic abuse call out.

The West Midlands Police officer then chased him on foot, before borrowing a mountain bike to reach the 23-year-old suspect.

He asked fellow officers to return the bike after he arrested the man.

Birmingham & Black Country