PC borrows bike to catch suspect in Birmingham park
Police bodycam footage has been released of an officer borrowing a bike to chase down a suspect across a park in Birmingham
PC Tom Harris spotted a suspect across the park on Hob Moor Road while out on a domestic abuse call out.
The West Midlands Police officer then chased him on foot, before borrowing a mountain bike to reach the 23-year-old suspect.
He asked fellow officers to return the bike after he arrested the man.
