9/11: 'All we could see was smoke in the distance'

On the morning of 11 September 2001, Michelle and Steve Simmonds-Nutt were in New York boarding a tour bus destined for the World Trade Center.

Revisiting their camcorder footage 20 years on, the couple from Streetly, Walsall, have shared their experience of that day as the terror attacks began to unfold.

Mrs Simmonds-Nutt said she still thinks about that day, "In my mind, it will never go away".

Video journalist: Craig Lewis

