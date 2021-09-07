CCTV footage shows the moment a car is driven down railway tracks in Birmingham.

It happened near Duddeston railway station and British Transport Police said it resulted in damage totalling more than £23,000, along with passenger delays of up to eight hours.

The driver, Aaron O’Halloran, 32, of Proctor Street, Birmingham, has been jailed for 15 months and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and endangering the safety of railway passengers.

