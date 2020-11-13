CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police shows a man dancing to distract his victims as he attempts to steal their watches.

Abdelhadi Bahou Jabour approached a couple at midnight on 10 July in Birmingham city centre.

After striking up a conversation and giving the pair a high-five, he started to dance around them as he slipped off the woman's Rolex watch, worth £9,000.

The 24-year-old then tried to use the same trick on her partner, but the watch snagged on the man's cuff.

After an extensive CCTV trawl to identify Jabour, officers arrested him a few weeks later in Birmingham.

Jabour, of Findern Green, Sneinton, Nottingham, admitted two counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery.

He is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 6 October.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk