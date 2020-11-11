Four business-savvy teenagers from Solihull launched their own food business to stave off lockdown yawns.

Ben Lyth, Jamie Morrall and twins Beni and Jacques Barker, all aged 19, converted an old horse trailer into a mobile pizzeria to keep them motivated during the pandemic.

The best friends, who have dreamt of setting up a business together since leaving college, used their savings to launch Dirty Donkey Ltd and get their start in the street food industry.