These boxers were three of Team GB's stars of the Tokyo Olympics, they are all from the West Midlands and there's huge pride in the region.

Birmingham's Galal Yafai won gold, Darlston's Ben Whittaker won silver and it was bronze for Frazer Clarke from Burton-upon-Trent.

The three medalists sat down at Birmingham City Boxing Club to reflect on their time in Tokyo, their friendship and how life has changed since their return.