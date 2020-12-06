Two men have been attacked with bottles and had homophobic abuse shouted at them in Birmingham, police have said.

Rob and Patrick, in their 30s, were outside the Missing Bar in the city's Gay Village on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said the abuse came from a group of four men in a black SUV, who then got out and assaulted the victims.

CCTV footage is being gathered by the force and Insp Steve Lloyd said officers were taking the hate crime seriously.

"This was an absolutely appalling attack and robbery on people just trying to enjoy a night out in the city centre," he said.