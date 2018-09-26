Timelapse footage has captured the moment huge new beams were lifted into place over the M6 motorway.

The 144ft-long (44m) structures will eventually form the North Bridge near Walsall.

Each steel beam weighed 130 tonnes and required a specialist crane to lift them.

The M6 was closed in both directions at junction 10 over the weekend while the works were carried out, causing severe delays, but it has since reopened.

The work is part of Highways England's £78m transformation of the Walsall junction, that will also see beams for the South Bridge lifted into place later in the year.