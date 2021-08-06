Footage of a fire at a disused Birmingham pub shows flame ripping through the building and huge plumes of black smoke pouring from the roof.

The blaze broke out at the Bagot Arms in Erdington at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, and was later brought under control by fire crews, also highlighted by the footage.

More than 30 firefighters attended the scene near the junction of Chester Road and Eachelhurst Road.

Some streets were closed as crews' high-volume pump drew water from a nearby canal.