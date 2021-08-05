CCTV footage shows the last time a three-year-old girl was seen alive.

Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found at her mother's Solihull home in August last year and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother has been convicted alongside her then boyfriend of killing Kaylee, days after threatening to do so in a text message.

Nicola Priest, 23, and Callum Redfern, 22, were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

They will be sentenced on Friday at Birmingham Crown Court.

The youngster died from serious chest and abdominal injuries.

Medical examinations later showed she had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum.