Ben Whittaker won Great Britain's second boxing silver of Tokyo 2020 after defeat by Cuba's Arlen Lopez in the light-heavyweight gold-medal bout.

But after the Olympian said he wanted to be mayor of Wolverhampton when he returned home, it seems like that could be his next achievement.

Friends and family in the city, where Ben trained, couldn't be prouder of his achievement.

And mayor of Wolverhampton, Cllr Greg Brackenridge, confirmed he will give Whittaker the chance to be mayor for the day.

"He has brought home the bacon for Wolverhampton" he said.