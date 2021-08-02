CCTV footage shows West Midlands Police officer attack cyclist
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days when he wrongly suspected each of a crime.
PC Declan Jones committed both offences while on duty for West Midlands Police in Birmingham last year.
Footage captured on CCTV shows the officer assaulting a cyclist in Aston on 20 April 2020.
PC Jones is seen repeatedly punching Michael Rose having wrongly suspected him of stealing a phone and a bike.
