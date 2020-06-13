The pandemic has led to increasing numbers of people walking and cycling along the West Midlands canal network.

During the lockdowns, it has been a great way of keeping fit, but has come at a cost to the Canal & River Trust (CRT), which says the amount of dumped rubbish locally is the worst it has ever seen.

As budgets for clean-up operations have already been spent, the group is relying on legions of volunteers who are determined to keep canals free of litter.

A CRT spokesman said: "The drop must stop. Our canals can't continue to be fly-tipped and filled with rubbish.

"It's not good for boating, it's not good for people and it's awful for wildlife."

A BBC Midlands Today cameraman used an underwater camera to show the scale of the problem on the Walsall Canal.