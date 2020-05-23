Hundreds of Muslims have celebrated Eid in Birmingham with outdoor prayers for the first time in two years.

About 400 people attended the event for Eid al-Adha, or the "feast of the sacrifice" at Edgbaston cricket ground.

The Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre decided not to hold its usual large gathering at Small Heath Park because of rising Covid-19 rates.

Organiser Sidra Awan said there had been a "buzz" around the Edgbaston event.

"A lot of Muslims are avid cricket fans so that is a draw in itself to come to the cricket ground and be able to pray here, it was extra special," she said.

Eid al-Adha is marked by special prayers and feasts and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.