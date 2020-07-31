Paramedic Deena Evans has described how a call-out in Wolverhampton last year left her fighting for her life.

She and colleague Michael Hipgrave 52, were called to Stephens Close in Ashmore Park in July 2020 after concern for a patient's welfare.

Attending with police officers, they forced their way into Martyn Smith's home after they could not get a response.

Soon both paramedics had been stabbed by Smith, 50, and needed hospital treatment.

Ms Evans said she remembered begging a police officer not to let her die.

Smith was jailed for nine years on Friday, with a further five years on licence, after previously admitting two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court commended the paramedics' "courage and bravery in the most challenging of circumstances".