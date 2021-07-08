Mother's tribute to teen who 'always found a way to smile'
The mother of Kaysie-Jayne Robinson has paid tribute to the 14-year-old, who died after safety failings at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital.
She was being treated for sepsis in 2018 when she died.
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has admitted a breach of the 2008 Health and Social Care Act.
Jane Robinson said her daughter had already been through so much in her short life, but always found a way to smile through it.
