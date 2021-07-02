Pupils at Jack Grealish's former secondary school in Solihull could not be prouder of the England Euro 2020 star.

Young footballers at St Peter’s Catholic School see the Aston Villa midfielder as their inspiration and want to follow in his footsteps.

They include 14-year-old pupil Jack, who has signed for the Aston Villa academy.

Grealish's former PE teacher Tom Seickell has fond memories of the Birmingham-born footballer and says he always saw potential in him.