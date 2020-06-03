Jim Elston has completed a 140-mile walk along the Grand Union Canal to meet up with the brother who, until recently, he did not know existed.

The 61-year-old said he had suffered three heart attacks and owed his health to the British Heart Foundation.

He said he wanted to raise funds for the charity and it seemed to make sense to walk the Grand Union Canal from where he lives in London, to meet up with his brother in Birmingham.

Jim and Mike Elston were reunited thanks to making contact through a family history website and Mike was at the finish line in Birmingham to greet his brother.