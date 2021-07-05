The world record for the tallest stack of M&M's has been taken to new heights by a civil engineer from Solihull.

Will Cutbill, 23, managed to balance five of the chocolate sweets on top of each other. This breaks the previous record of four that was jointly held by two men from Italy and Australia.

