The world record for the tallest stack of M&M's has been taken to new heights by a civil engineer from Solihull.

Will Cutbill, 23, managed to balance five of the chocolate sweets on top of each other. This breaks the previous record of four that was jointly held by two men from Italy and Australia.

During the UK's third lockdown, bored at home on a rainy day while eating a bag of M&M's, Will got the idea of balancing them on top of each other.

After a quick search on the internet, he discovered the record was four M&M's stacked on top of each other. Determined to beat this, he spent hours on hundreds of attempts.

Now, he said he had achieved his childhood dream of becoming a Guinness World Records holder and could not be prouder.

