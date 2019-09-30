Solihull flooding: M42 and homes deluged in thunderstorm
Homes and roads, including a section of motorway, were hit by flash flooding during a thunderstorm.
The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said standing water between junctions five and four of the M42 made travel unsafe on Friday night.
It was caused by a thunderstorm in the Solihull area of the West Midlands which struck at about 20:00 BST.
The motorway has since reopened, along with roads in the Dorridge area, which were also affected.
