Homes and roads, including a section of motorway, were hit by flash flooding during a thunderstorm.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said standing water between junctions five and four of the M42 made travel unsafe on Friday night.

It was caused by a thunderstorm in the Solihull area of the West Midlands which struck at about 20:00 BST.

The motorway has since reopened, along with roads in the Dorridge area, which were also affected.