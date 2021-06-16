Policing the Commonwealth Games next year in Birmingham will be a huge operation for West Midlands Police.

Training for officers is already under way and that includes the four-legged members of the force.

A team of five cocker spaniels are training to be detection dogs in the puppy development programme with a view to being fully operational next year.

They're all from the same litter and it's hoped they'll all make the cut to become part of the team working throughout the Games to keep people safe.

Throughout their progress they will be teamed up with volunteer fostering families offering them a caring environment.