Former footballer Dalian Atkinson is remembered by ex manager Ron Atkinson as a big-match player.

The 48-year-old former striker died outside his father's home in Telford in 2016 after a stand-off with police.

Ron Atkinson signed him from Ipswich Town in 1989 when he was manager of Sheffield Wednesday and then brought him to Villa Park in 1991 from Spanish club Real Sociedad.

"He was a jolly fella, he always had a smile on his face," Ron Atkinson said.

"[He] did very well in the big games and that is the thing I remember most about Dalian as a player - he was a big-match player, he loved the big games and he scored some very good goals."