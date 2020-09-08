BBC News

Literacy charity changing lives in Birmingham

Adults learning to read in Birmingham reveal what spurred them to seek help - from a dream to read with their children, to helping with homework.

About 16% of adults in England have poor literacy levels, according to the National Literacy Trust.

Charity Read Easy, which operates across the West Midlands, said in some cases people even hid their problems from their own family.

Video journalist: Imran Ali

