Birmingham Royal Ballet returns to the stage of the city's Rep theatre this June to present a UK premiere.

City Of A Thousand Trades celebrates the diverse culture and industrial heritage of Birmingham.

The ballet is brought to stage by Havana-born choreographer Miguel Altunaga and co-director Madeleine Kludje, with music by Mathias Coppens, inspired by the city's soundscape, including its legacy as the birthplace of Heavy Metal.