Stonebridge Golf Club, in Solihull, West Midlands, has hosted taster sessions for Muslim women who would like to play golf.

The women don't have to be able to tell a bogey from a birdie and there's no dress code either.

Organised with the Muslim Golf Association, its founder Amir Malik said the golf course was one of the least accessible places in sport and the sessions were there to provide a safe space.

He wants to break down the stereotypes of Muslim women and make golf, the sport he loves, more female friendly.