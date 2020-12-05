Birmingham's Clean Air Zone comes into force on Tuesday 1 June in a bid to tackle air pollution in the city.

Drivers of high-polluting cars will have to pay £8 to travel into the centre of the city, while the cost will be £50 for coaches and lorries.

The zone plan has attracted some criticism, at a time when the city is attempting to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Midlands Correspondent Phil Mackie has been speaking to residents and business owners across the city.

Cameraman: Joe Barrett