Three men who became friends after the deaths of their wives have said thank you to a hospice for the care their partners received - by taking part in a wing-walking challenge.

Jeff Attwood, 86, Roger Perks, 77, and 76-year-old Ken Trueman raised more than £3,500 for John Taylor Hospice in Birmingham by taking to the skies.

The pensioners struck up a friendship at a social club set up by the hospice to support bereaved family members.

The wing-walk took place at RFC Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.

Video journalist: John Bray