The mum of a newborn baby found dead in a canal will be in "grave need" of medical help, police said.

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro has appealed to the baby's mother to come forward so she can receive the "support and the medical assistance she will need".

He said the baby could have been in the water for four days and urged anyone with information to contact police.

A passer-by spotted the baby boy in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall, at about 13:00 BST on Thursday.