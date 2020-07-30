Foreign holidays might have been left stuck on the runway for the last year, but staff at one primary school have given their youngest pupils a day to remember.

Children at Cheslyn Hay Primary School in Walsall were asked to come in with their passports and bags and were then taken on a virtual flight with a real airline pilot.

Their day then included a man-made beach, donkey rides, fish and chips and a padding pool.

Head teacher Craig Griffiths said staff wanted to give children something they had missed out on during lockdown.