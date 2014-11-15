A woman who is among England's first hijab-wearing boxing coaches hopes the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will shine a spotlight on the sport.

Haseebah Abdullah took up boxing as a young girl but moved into coaching where she has managed to change strict dress code rules to allow more women to take part.

She has been named one of 14 Hometown Heroes ahead of next year's Games for inspiring a new generation.

Haseebah is based at Windmill Boxing Gym, in Smethwick, West Midlands.