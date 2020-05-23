Ralph Russell, 85, claims he has visited every pub in the city of Birmingham in his 66 years as a pedlar.

In his prime, Ralph says he clocked up walking 20 miles a day selling wares like socks, toys and tea towels.

It's believed he has the last pedlar's certificate granted in Birmingham under the Pedlars Act of 1871. It means the owner can sell goods door-to-door, must trade on foot and carry their goods.

When pubs closed due to the pandemic, Ralph's passion came to a halt but now he's polished up his suitcase, stocked up with new wares and returned to his favourite stomping ground - Digbeth.

He's loved by pub-goers in the city, who described him as a 'Birmingham legend'.