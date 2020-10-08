William and Kate make mental health visit to Wolverhampton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Wolverhampton to learn about projects to support the wellbeing of young people.
One of the places William and Kate visited was The Way Youth Zone which provides sports, arts and recreation activities.
The visit coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week and they heard how lockdown has affected youngsters in the city.
Managers at the youth group said the event left them feeling energised to keep helping families in need.
