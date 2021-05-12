West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage of an attack on a man during a night out.

Reece Cox, 24, had been out with friends in Sedgley, Dudley, on 15 August, when he saw a man being attacked by a group.

They turned their attention to father-of-one Mr Cox, who was beaten to death.

The five men convicted of murder, Shane Jones, 26, Shaquel Halliday, 22, Wayne Burke, 23, Sebastian Jones, 19, and Adam Ashwin, 20, were jailed for life.

Ryan Nickin, 23, who was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court, was given a 12 year prison sentence.