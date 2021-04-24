People in the West Midlands will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a regional mayor.

BBC Midlands Today has been speaking to voters on the issues that matter to them.

From HS2, businesses recovering from the pandemic and engaging with communities, three people from the region discussed a range of topics.

Siham Ahmed, Sheila Cooper and Ezekiel King put their questions to the candidates in the running for West Midlands mayor.

Watch A Mayor for West Midlands on Sunday 25 April at 14:20 BST on BBC One in the West Midlands.