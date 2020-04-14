About 40 homes were evacuated overnight due to fumes from a large fire at a factory.

More than 125 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in the Pentos Drive area of Sparkhill overnight.

West Midlands Fire Service said it expected to be dealing with it throughout the day, with 10 crews still at the scene.

About 10 people had to be rehoused, the fire service said, with people being advised to shut windows and doors.