CCTV footage captured the moment two men killed a father-of-one in a shooting in Birmingham.

Murtaza Nazir, 26, died on Bagshaw Road, Stechford, Birmingham, on 28 August.

Tahir Zaman, 29, from Yardley Green Road, Bordesley Green and Shamrez Ziarab Khan, 23, of Poppy Grove, Saltley, were found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

They were each sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in prison.

West Midlands Police said the case led to one of the largest trawl of CCTV material in the force's history.