A car park became a dance floor for two people desperate to pursue their hobby throughout lockdown.

Sue Whitehead, 67, and Geoff Shaw, 72, have been dance partners for three years, but lost access to their local studio as Covid-19 rules tightened at the beginning of the year.

The pair, who live alone, decided to bubble together and use Sandwell Valley car park to practise their moves.

Mrs Whitehead said many passers-by had offered their support, some mimicking Strictly Come Dancing by giving them a score for their routine.

Find out the latest rules as England starts to exit lockdown.