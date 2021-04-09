Duke of Edinburgh remembered in West Midlands

Television cameras have captured the Duke of Edinburgh's visits to the West Midlands for the last seven decades.

Prince Philip's death, at the age of 99, was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

He had stepped back from royal duties in 2017, but had left a legacy of visits across the region, to charities, schools, businesses, sports venues and other locations.

He once jokingly described himself as the "world's most experienced plaque unveiler".