Covid: Crowds gather to watch pair boxing in Birmingham
Footage showing two men in boxing gloves in a ring of onlookers was recorded during an event on playing fields near Cannon Hill Park on Tuesday evening.
The BBC understands a party had been arranged earlier in the day via social media and at the time there was no police presence.
West Midlands Police said officers had been sent there but "did not need to issue any fines".
