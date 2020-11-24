A motorist who tried to escape police by speeding through residential streets has been jailed for 12 months, after officers stopped the vehicle by pushing it sideways into a tree in a so-called "tactical stop".

Atif Ayub, 25, from Belchers Lane, Ward End, Birmingham, led motorway officers on a six-minute chase through the city on 17 January.

He was eventually stopped as he drove the wrong way up a dual carriageway and later admitted dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

On top of the jail term, Birmingham Crown Court, disqualified him from driving for four-and-a-half years and he must pass an extended test if he wants to drive again.

West Midlands Police said the "reckless driver's rampage" had been stopped by "a tactical shunt that pins his car against a tree".