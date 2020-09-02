Illegal rave discovered under motorway bridge
An illegal rave was discovered under a motorway bridge, in breach of coronavirus guidelines.
A West Midlands Police drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera spotted about 30 people at the event.
Fines were issued to 22 people who attended the unlicensed music event near junction 4 of the M6 near Coleshill.
One man was found with a suitcase carrying sound equipment, and a van was seized after it got stuck in mud.
