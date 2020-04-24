Areema Nasreen wanted to care for people, for her family, for strangers, because she truly believed becoming a nurse was her calling.

In the space of 16 years, Areema went from being a housekeeper to a nurse at Walsall Manor Hospital, in the West Midlands.

She was one of the youngest NHS workers to die with coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

Almost a year on from her death, her sister Kazeema Afzal reveals how Areema's last words changed the course of her life.

Kazeema is becoming a student for the first time and hopes to follow in her sister's footsteps to fulfil Areema's last wish.

She is an apprentice on her way to becoming a nursing associate and will be working on the same ward as her sister.