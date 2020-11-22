A father-of-four who was left paralysed after a fall has thanked 60 volunteers who adapted his home.

Rob Lamb suffered a severe spinal cord injury in October leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

The Band of Builders charity spent nine days making his Solihull home safe and accessible.

The 58-year-old Scotsman, who was greeted back home by applause and bagpipes, said: "It's surreal. It's just fantastic," he said.

"I can't believe everything that has been done in such a short period of time."