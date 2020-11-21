Reece was verbally and physically bullied throughout his teenage years, leaving him with depression and anxiety.

Unable to confide in his friends and not wanting to worry his Mum, the 18-year-old from Birmingham felt there was nobody he could trust.

Fortunately, Reece was able to start attending Virtually Minded, a programme run by the YMCA in Sutton Coldfield which is partly funded by money raised during BBC Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

He is now a mentor for the programme, which encourages young men to open up about their mental health.

If you've been affected by bullying, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Produced by Louise Brierley. Filmed and edited by Pete Jones.