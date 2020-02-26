On the fifth anniversary of being stabbed in the chest by her then-partner, Natalie Queiroz recalls the moment she feared for the life of her unborn child.

Ms Queiroz was eight months pregnant when she was attacked in the centre of Sutton Coldfield by Babur Raja in 2016.

"I think we all thought she'd passed away," she said of her daughter.

"Three of the stab wounds had gone straight into my belly... and she wasn't moving."

Raja is serving 18 years in prison over the attack.