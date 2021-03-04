Footage of West Midlands Police officers chasing a car driving at high speeds around Birmingham city centre has been released by the force.

The stolen Porsche 911 GTS, which was driven by 34-year-old Lee Smythe from Birmingham, was caught on police camera racing around the city on 25 January.

The dramatic pursuit ended when the driver span the car while speeding around a traffic island.

Officers were then able to box the vehicle in before Tasering him behind the wheel.

Smythe, from Stratford Road in Birmingham, went on to admit aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and firearms possession.

He was jailed for 16 months at Birmingham Crown Court on 25 February and also banned from driving for three years and eight months.