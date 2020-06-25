Police have raided a makeshift club, complete with DJ, bar and VIP area, where about 150 people were "packed in".

Officers were pelted with bottles as clubbers tried to break out of the Birmingham building and were seen fleeing via the roof.

About 70 people were fined £200 and the DJ faces a £10,000 fine.

On the same night, 13 people were found in a workshop that had been turned into a bar called "The Covid Arms".

West Midlands Police said the garage workshop in Dudley Port had a sign on the wall displaying its new name.

Officers used their discretion to allow the dozen people in there to leave, but the owner was issued with a £1,000 fine, the force said.